UK PM Backs Official COVID-19 Inquiry After 100,000 WhatsApp Messages Released To Newspaper Authored by Owen Evans and Alexander Zhang via The Epoch Times, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended an official COVID-19 inquiry as the “right way” to scrutinise the handling of the pandemic after…



#whatsapp #owenevans #alexanderzhang #epochtimes #rishisunak #health #matthancock #britishhealth #dailytelegraph #chriswhitty