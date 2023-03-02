Weaker UK economic outlook weighs on housing market; Pret hikes worker salaries

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy. One of the UK’s largest housebuilders has flagged that sales and reservations have weakened this year, as the housing market is cooled by higher interest rates. But, there are also signs…



#taylorwimpey #taylorwimpeys #jenniedaly #bankofenglands #boe #andrewbailey #europeancentralbanks #michaelhewson #spain #bankofengland