In photos: California declares emergency in 13 counties as record snowfall shuts Yosemite

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties late Wednesday due to this week's severe winter storms, as major snowfall forced parks in the state to close. The big picture: While the extreme precipitation eased across the state, millions were under freeze alerts and…



#gavinnewsom #yosemitenationalpark #amador #madera #mariposa #mono #nevada #sanbernardino #sanluisobispo #santabarbara