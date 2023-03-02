RTS Awards: Jeremy Paxman warns of f**k all budget reporting, drug-assisted Dan Walker ribs Piers Morgan

Jeremy Paxman raised concerns about areas of public life that are “effectively unscrutinised” as he picked up the Outstanding Contribution Award at the RTS Television Journalism Awards on Wednesday night. Paxman, who spent 25 years at Newsnight and who stepped down as University Challenge host…



#jeremypaxman #paxman #newsnight #universitychallenge #springbudget #flibbertigibbet #britishpsbr #centralafrica #crown #parliament