While a partner at a VC firm, Nicolas Sharp took on the project of finding customer relationship management (CRM) software for the firm. The process, he says, was “a nightmare,” leading him to build a CRM platform that could meet his — and his company’s — needs. “I became a developer by night and…



#nicolassharp #crm #sharp #attio #redpointventures #baldertoncapital #api #kylewiggers