Drug company Eli Lilly announced it will cut the price of its insulin by 70 percent. How much will the drug cost and what does this mean for people with diabetes? Here's everything you need to know: What are the new insulin prices? Eli Lilly said it would cap the out-of-pocket insulin price at $35…



#elililly #elilillychair #davidricks #lilly #humulin #rezvoglar #sanofi #insulinvalueprogram #healthaffairs #medicare