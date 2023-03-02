The Biden administration releases its cybersecurity strategy, seeking to impose minimum standards, shift responsibility to larger software makers, and more
Published
The Biden administration’s national cybersecurity strategy seeks to impose minimum security standards for critical infrastructure and to shift the responsibility for maintaining the security of computer systems away from consumers and small businesses onto larger software makers. Released…
#whitehouses #uscybercommands #kembawalden #colonialpipeline #eastcoast #trump #anneneuberger #cisa #epa #martyedwards