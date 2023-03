Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) defended his flip-flop on U.S. support for Ukraine on Tuesday, calling it the consequence of a “gross intelligence miscalculation.” In an interview with National Review‘s John McCormack, Hawley was asked how he went from declaring that “Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine…



#joshhawley #ukraine #johnmccormack #hawley #eastpalestine #russian #mediaite