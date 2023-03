Lily-Rose Depp Praises Sam Levinson Amidst Claims Of Behind-The-Scenes Turmoil On The Idol There's a reason why Hollywood sometimes earns the moniker "Hollyweird." This is because of some of the sordid tales that occur not only on screen but when the cameras aren't rolling. That is almost to be…



#samlevinson #hollywood #hollyweird #hbo #idol #abeltesfaya #weeknd #lilyrosedepp #rollingstone #depp