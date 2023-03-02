Inside Kelsea Ballerini, ex-husband Morgan Evans drama after messy divorce
Published
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans announced their split this past August after almost five years of marriage, and ever since there has been a roller coaster of drama. The country music stars married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2017 after 21 months of dating, and by November 2022 by they had…
#kelseaballerini #morganevans #cabosanlucas #mexico #ballerini #herinstagramstories #evans #kelsea #australian #overforyou