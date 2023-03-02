Wingstop is the latest fast food chain to use AI bots to take customer orders, joining 13 others like McDonald's and Chipotle testing the technology to save…
A hiring sign offers a $500 bonus outside a McDonalds restaurant. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic AI-powered voice bots and other automation tools are gaining popularity among top restaurants. This week, voice bots are taking phone orders at select Wingstop restaurants. Here are 14 chains adding voice…
