Archeologists found a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid at Giza by using cosmic rays to map the ancient wonder

inside the Great Pyramid of Giza (left) was discovered and mapped by researches from the Scan Pyramids project. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File / The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS A hidden corridor has been discovered within the Great Pyramid of Giza using cosmic rays. The…



#greatpyramidofgiza #scan #egypt #zahihawass #egyptian #mostafawaziri #waziri #scanpyramids #naturecommunications #greatpyramidatgiza