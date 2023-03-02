Sarah Ferguson Has “No Judgment” Towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As someone who has felt judged her whole life, Sarah Ferguson said she wouldn't dream of criticizing another person's choices. The Duchess of York revealed that she has “no judgment” towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for deciding to step down as senior royals and forge their own path for…



#sarahferguson #duchessofyork #meghanmarkle #sussexes #archie #lilibetdiana #princewilliam #princesskate #princegeorge #princelouis