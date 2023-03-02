‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date; Watch Teaser For Final Season

Prime Video has released a teaser and unveiled the premiere date for the fifth and final season of Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Season 5 will launch April 14 with the first three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly. We last saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) rebuilding her career and…

