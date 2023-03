Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at age 56. The Britpop band’s singer, Jarvis Cocker, confirmed the news on Thursday (March 2), writing on Instagram, “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.” At press time there was…



#stevemackey #jarviscocker #katiegrand #mackey #nhs #commonpeoplegroup #mercurymusicprize #commonpeople #thisishardcore #swansong