Awkwafina, Simu Liu to Star with John Cena in Action Comedy ‘Grand Death Lotto’
John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu are set to star in the Amazon action comedy Grand Death Lotto. Paul Feig is directing the feature that is set in a near future California where the lottery has a new provision where if someone kills the announced winner before sundown, you can legally claim their…
