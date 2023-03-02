The Margin: Hershey put a trans woman on a candy bar, and some customers are calling for a boycott

Another chocolate company’s attempt to challenge gender stereotypes has drawn an online boycott. In this case, it’s the Hershey Company HSY, , which launched a campaign in Canada to promote International Women’s Day (March 8) by releasing five limited-edition “HER for SHE” chocolate bars. One of…



#hersheycompanyhsy #faejohnstone #johnstone #boycotthersheys #twitter #humanrightscampaign #southdakota #utah #tennessee #mississippi