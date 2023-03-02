Juror Removed From Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial For Discussing Case Outside Courtroom

One of the 12 jurors in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was removed from the panel Thursday morning for talking about the case outside of the courtroom, ahead of the last day of closing arguments in the six-week trial. South Carolina Circuit Judge Clifton…



#southcarolina #alexmurdaugh #southcarolinacircuit #cliftonnewman #jurorno #newman #murdaughs #murdaugh #moselle #islandton