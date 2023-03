1. Good to see a Mexican amate up for auction at Christie’s. Might anyone here know what is being done with the rest of the Citibanamex collection? 2. @pmarca pauses alcohol. 3. Arnold Kling on LLMs. 4. Return to Seoul is an excellent movie (NYT). 5. Shruti interviews Alain Bertaud (newly part of…



#mexican #christies #citibanamex #arnoldkling #seoul #alainbertaud #mercatus #bangalore #chennai