Teen sensation turned pop star, Aaron Carter tragically passed away on November 5th of this past year. He was found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water at his home in Lancaster, California.Full Article
Aaron Carter’s Mom Posts Death Scene Photos Urging Police to Kickstart Investigation
Aaron Carter's death was written off as 'an accidental drug overdose,' however, his mom believes foul play was at hand.