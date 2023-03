Two brothers who murdered a groom just hours after he said "I do" in 2019 have been convicted. Joe Melgoza was celebrating his nuptials on Dec. 14, 2019, when he was attacked at his wedding reception, which was held in the backyard of a family member in Chino, California, KTLA reported at the…



#joemelgoza #chino #ktla #ronycastaneda #peoplecatch #royalfamily