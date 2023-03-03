Thursday, March 2. Russia’s War On Ukraine: Daily News And Information From Ukraine

Thursday, March 2. Russia’s War On Ukraine: Daily News And Information From Ukraine

Upworthy

Published

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the war rages on, reliable sources of information are critical. Forbes gathers information and provides updates on the situation. Zaporizhzhia. In the early hours of Mar. 2, a five-story residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia was hit by Russian…

#ukraine #russian #s300 #volodymyrzelensky #borodyanka #kyivregionalpolice #andriinebytov #lyubychaneonmar2 #armedforces #moscow

Full Article