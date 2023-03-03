Nevada hands Tesla $330 million in tax breaks for a factory expansion that's supposed to create 3,000 jobs
Published
Tesla won more than $330 million in tax breaks from Nevada on Thursday for the company’s commitment to a massive expansion of its sprawling vehicle battery facilities east of Reno, including construction of a new electric semi-truck factory. Approval from the Governor’s Office of Economic…
#nevada #reno #joelombardo #tesla #northernnevada #joebidens #elonmusk #renosparks #twitter #legislature