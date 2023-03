Nordstrom Inc. on Thursday said it would end its business in Canada to help shore up profit after reporting weaker-than-expected sales results and forecasts. “We entered Canada in 2014 with a plan to build and sustain a long-term business there,” Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.…



