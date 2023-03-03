Willem Dafoe Had Emma Stone Slap Him 20 Times While Filming ‘And’ So Off-Camera Scene Would Look More Genuine

Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe had quite a memorable moment while working on Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film And. In a profile by The New York Times, published online Thursday, it was revealed that Dafoe was “self-motivating to set,” which meant he would come to set even when he didn’t have to be…



#emmastone #willemdafoe #yorgoslanthimos #stone #times #floridaproject #lanthimos #victorian #poorthings #alasdairgrays