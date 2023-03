How things have changed. Think payments. As Jimmy Soni notes in his excellent 2022 book The Founders (a history of PayPal), “In the late 1990s, only 10 percent of all online commerce was conducted digitally – the vast majority of transactions still ended with a buyer sending a check by mail.”…



#jimmysoni #paypal #richarddurbin #dil #rogermarshall #federalreserve #visa #mastercard #durbin #amazon