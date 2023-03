Fintel reports that Mondelez International has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45.54MM shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP). This represents 3.24% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 4, 2021 they reported 75.54MM shares and 5.33% of the company, a decrease…



