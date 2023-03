was sued for racial discrimination by a U.S. federal agency on Thursday, with charges alleging that the oil major failed to protect workers from harassment after nooses were found at one of its facilities in 2020. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a statement that a…



#exxonmobilcorp #xomn #eeoc #exxon #batonrouge #bengaluru #christophercushing