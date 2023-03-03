Ransomware group behind Indigo hack says it released stolen employee data, but nothing has appeared yet
Published
A deadline for Indigo Books to pay a ransom or risk the public release of employee personal information has come and gone without the stolen data being made public, but a privacy advocate and cybersecurity analyst both say this doesn't mean there's any less risk for Canadians affected by the data…
#indigobooks #canadians #lockbit #cbcnews #indigo #chesterwisniewski #sophos #sharonpolsky