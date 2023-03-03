Ransomware group behind Indigo hack says it released stolen employee data, but nothing has appeared yet

Ransomware group behind Indigo hack says it released stolen employee data, but nothing has appeared yet

Upworthy

Published

A deadline for Indigo Books to pay a ransom or risk the public release of employee personal information has come and gone without the stolen data being made public, but a privacy advocate and cybersecurity analyst both say this doesn't mean there's any less risk for Canadians affected by the data…

#indigobooks #canadians #lockbit #cbcnews #indigo #chesterwisniewski #sophos #sharonpolsky

Full Article