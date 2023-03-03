‘F***ING AMATEUR HOUR’: House Democrat Goes Nuclear on Biden for Changing Course on D.C. Law
Published
President Joe Biden surprised Democratic lawmakers on Thursday by telling them he would sign a resolution overturning a new law in Washington, D.C. The law, which the district council passed over the veto of Mayor Muriel Bowser, eases penalties for a variety of criminal offenses, including violent…
#districtcouncil #murielbowser #democrats #republicans #democrat #hill #amateur #headsshould #extremely #twitter