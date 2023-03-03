The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Palo Alto the week of Feb. 20

A house in Palo Alto that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Palo Alto in the last two weeks. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot…



#paloalto #albernistreet #eastpaloalto #emmettway #camelliadrive #gaillardia #gaillardiaway #daphneway #weeksstreet #columbiastreet