What is the Willow Project? Biden's Alaska oil plan faces growing backlash

A project that seeks to build new oil drilling sites in one of the remotest parts of Alaska is currently being weighed for approval by the Biden administration. But the project faces a growing hostile response before any approval has even been given. ConocoPhillips, Alaska's largest crude-oil…



#alaska #conocophillips #willowproject #northslope #russian #ukraine #citingwhitehouse #karinejeanpierre #interior #debhaaland