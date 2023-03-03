In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder is expanding the burger chain to two more states and increasing her wealth along the way. Here's how one of the youngest…

Lynsi Snyder, 36, became one of the youngest billionaires in the US when she inherited full control of the burger chain In-N-Out. NHRA Lynsi Snyder, 40, is the billionaire owner and president of In-N-Out Burger. Her net worth is $4.2 billion as of February 2023, according to Forbes. Snyder became…



#lynsisnyder #nhralynsisnyder #southerncalifornia #esthersnyder #snyder #tennessee #baldwinpark #nancylunasource #orangecountyregister #btvinnoutsource