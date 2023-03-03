Miley Cyrus Reunites With Disney For ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Special

Miley Cyrus is going back to her roots for an Endless Summer Vacation special with Disney. Cyrus will lead the show in every imaginable way. The pop superstar serves as executive producer on Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), during which she’ll showcase new music from her…



#mileycyrus #disney #flowers #rufuswainwright #radicalmedia #crushmanagement #columbiarecords #hannahmontana #disneychannel #plastichearts