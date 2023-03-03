De La Soul and Trugoy Finally Get Their Flowers at ‘D.A.I.S.Y’ Party-Concert With Dave Chappelle, Queen Latifah, Common, More

It was billed as a celebration of “the life and legacy of the late David ‘Trugoy the Dove’ Jolicoeur and the influence and impact of De La Soul,” but of course “The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience” ended up being a lot more than that. It was a musical wake for De La co-founder Dave “Trugoy” Jolicoeur, who…



#delasoul #daisyexperience #dela #jolicoeur #delas #kelvinposdnuosmercer #vincentlamont #masonjr #bizness #queenlatifah