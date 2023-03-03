Film Directors Who Were Oscar-Nominated for Writing Songs for Their Films: Full List

If “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wins the Oscar for best original song on Sunday March 12, Ryan Coogler will become just the second person in Oscar history, and the first in 45 years, to win an Oscar for writing or co-writing a song from a film he directed. The first was Joe…



#liftmeup #blackpanther #ryancoogler #joebrooks #youlightupmylife #coogler #barbrastreisand #melbrooks #spikejonze #sethmacfarlane