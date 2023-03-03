U.S. court says French, Swiss groups cannot restrict 'gruyere' cheese label

The name "gruyere" can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office…



#switzerland #richmond #virginia #uspto #usdairyexportcouncil #krystaharden #lagruyère #uscircuit #rogergregory #blakebrittain