Americans are about to put the brakes on spending, and that's got Wall Street analysts on alert. Here's why, and what it means for stocks
Published
US consumer spending may be about to fall. Getty Images Americans are beginning to tighten their belts in the face of inflation and rising interest rates. The slowdown in spending might come quicker than the Fed expects, and it could signal a recession. Here's why spending is likely to slow down,…
#federalreserve #bankofamerica #adityabhave #pce #treasury #larrysummers #target #macy #briancornell #cornell