Kellyanne and George Conway to Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage (Report)

Kellyanne and George Conway are divorcing after 22 years of marriage, as each has hired lawyers who are currently finalizing the details of the split, according to a report from The New York Post’s Page Six column. Kellyanne Conway did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.…



#georgeconway #newyorkpostspagesix #kellyanneconway #thewrap #trump #truthsocial #donaldtrump #trumps #lincolnproject #snl