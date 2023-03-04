Trump asks court to block Pence's testimony in 2020 election probe

ViewFormer President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to block his former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury about efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a new CNN report.
In a filing secretly submitted in a sealed proceeding on Friday, Trump claimed certain matters are...
ViewFormer President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to block his former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury about efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a new CNN report.