Nicki Minaj Announces Launch of Her Own Record Label on â€˜Queen Radioâ€™
Published
Nicki Minaj is officially launching her own record label. The superstar rapper announced the big news during her Queen Radio show on Friday (March 3), revealing that the new labelâ€™s artist roster includes Nana Fofie, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna and London Hill. Related Nicki Minaj Returns With Newâ€¦
#nickiminaj #nanafofie #tatekobang #ricodanna #londonhill #pattylauren #pattyduke #youngmoneyrepublic #superfreakygirl #queenradio