‘PERRY-WHO?’ Surprise Third-Place Finisher in CPAC Straw Poll Perry Johnson Jokes About His Lack of Name Recognition

Daniel Shular/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP Former President Donald Trump easily won the CPAC straw poll on Saturday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant second..and some guy named Perry Johnson came in third. “Who the [bleep] is Perry Johnson?” was a commonly tweeted sentiment as…



#danielshularmlivecom #donaldtrump #cpac #florida #rondesantis #perryjohnson #trump #desantis #southcarolina #nikkihaley