‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes On Gender-Neutral Categories At Award Shows & Offers An Idea

On the night that the Spirit Awards took place in their first ceremony with gender-neutral categories, Saturday Night Live took on the topic on the Weekend Update segment. “As this year’s award season gets underway there’s growing movement to get rid of the gendered categories of Best Actor and…



#spiritawards #saturdaynightlive #weekendupdate #bestactor #bestactress #colinjost #snl #sammendes #mendes #emmacorrin