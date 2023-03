China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5% on Sunday as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade. The economy gave one of its weakest performances in decades last…



#npc #likeqiang #alfredomontufarhelu #beijing #chinacenter #conferenceboard #xijinping #shanghai #liqiang #communistparty