The image of the Matterhorn mountain peak will be removed from Toblerone packaging after some of the chocolate bar’s production is moved outside Switzerland, meaning it falls foul of marketing restrictions relating to the use of Swiss iconography. The 4,478-metre-high (14,690ft) mountain, whose…



#matterhorn #toblerone #switzerland #mondelez #aargauerzeitung #berne #theodortobler #slovakia #milka