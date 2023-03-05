The medical 'heroes' who help save the lives of kidney-dialysis patients when massive storms hit the US

A woman receiving hemodialysis at a hospital. Getty Images One in 500 Americans is on kidney dialysis. Extreme-weather events can threaten their lives. Renal-care experts told Insider how they keep patients alive when big storms hit. The moment the phone rings with a weather notification, teams…



#michaelsloma #usrenalcare #buffalo #fortmyersbeach #florida #hurricaneian #hurricaneharvey #arielbrigham #houston #lavarneburton