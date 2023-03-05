Pedro Pascal Thinks He Was More Comfortable On Game Of Thrones Than Bella Ramsey
Published
Oberyn's death predates the arrival of Lyanna, but Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey found that being on the same series still bonded them in a way. Having a similar background connected them as Joel and Ellie in "The Last of Us." But when speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pascal and Ramsey also noted…
#pedropascal #bellaramsey #lastofus #entertainmentweekly #gameofthrones #kimono #westeroskinglanding #croatia #bearisland #northernstarks