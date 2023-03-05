Box Office: ‘Creed 3’ Sets Franchise Record With Huge $58 Million Debut

“Creed III” emerged victorious at the box office with its impressive $58.7 million debut, setting a franchise record while dethroning two-time champ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The film kicked off internationally with $41.8 million, bringing its global tally to a knockout $100.4 million.…



