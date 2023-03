Creed III grossed $58.6 million in U.S. box office sales in its debut weekend, according to MGM, beating expectations by roughly $20 million and setting a record for the franchise. Creed III was expected to make between $36 and $40 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Variety. The film…



#creediii #mgm #variety #boxofficemojo #michaelbjordan #disney #creed #sylvestorstallone #rockybalboas #adoniscreed