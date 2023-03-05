Arsenal Women End Four-Year Trophy Drought In Continental Cup Final
Published
The most successful club in the English women's game, Arsenal ended the longest trophy drought in their modern history by winning the Continental Cup, defeating their perennial London rivals, Chelsea 3-1 to win their their first trophy in four years. Arsenal's victory was a record sixth in the…
#arsenal #continentalcup #chelsea31 #englishleaguecup #continentaltyres #barclaysfawomen #superleague #championsleague #uefawomencup #westlondon